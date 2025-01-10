RMR Wealth Builders Buys 8,272 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 203.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,556,435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,589,783,000 after purchasing an additional 469,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857,584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,795,121,000 after purchasing an additional 363,707 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,318 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,182,564 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,079,319,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,271,499 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $837,951,000 after purchasing an additional 657,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TJX traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $120.00. 4,355,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,735. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

