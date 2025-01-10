RMR Wealth Builders Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,655,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,644,311. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Daiwa America lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

