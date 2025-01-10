Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 16.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 103,931,781 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 54,591,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The company has a market cap of £5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Driving Forward: Lucid’s Growing Sales and Gravity SUV’s Impact
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why Amazon’s Next Earnings Could Trigger a Stock Breakout
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- With This Kind of Data, The Fed Isn’t Cutting Rates This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.