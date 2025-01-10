Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 21.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 21.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 32,433,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 40,291,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.15.

Get Rockfire Resources alerts:

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.