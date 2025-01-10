Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Trading 13.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) was up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 35.06 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.40 ($0.42). Approximately 9,515,748 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 8,119,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.40 ($0.37).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.90. The company has a market cap of £216.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,695.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

