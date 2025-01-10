Royal Bank of Canada Cuts European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$2.60

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.90 to C$2.60 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
ERE.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.29.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
