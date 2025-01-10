Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells 1,800 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $112,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,420,092.40. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $118,296.00.
- On Friday, December 27th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $122,454.00.
- On Tuesday, December 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,973 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $287,406.82.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $125,460.00.
- On Friday, December 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,973,400.00.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $92,718.00.
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $90,684.00.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $503,100.00.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $81,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $444,800.00.
Rubrik Stock Performance
Shares of RBRK stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $75.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik during the third quarter worth $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
