Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.3% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.21.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.95. 609,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

