Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $336,000 Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,762 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 97.5% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $198,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of HIX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 231,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $4.93.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.