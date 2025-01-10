Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 616 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Sage Capital Advisors llc reduced its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,366,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 1.4% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,980,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

