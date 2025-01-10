Sandstorm Gold FY2025 EPS Estimate Boosted by Scotiabank

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.