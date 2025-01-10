Scotiabank Comments on Valero Energy FY2026 Earnings

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $8.85 for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VLO. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $125.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.26. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $116.84 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,293,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 43,299 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,532,000 after acquiring an additional 192,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 20,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

