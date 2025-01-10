Scotiabank Forecasts Increased Earnings for Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.54.

HBM opened at C$12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of C$5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$6.72 and a one year high of C$14.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$106,105.36. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

