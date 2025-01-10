Scotiabank Has Positive Outlook of TSE:OR FY2024 Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.65.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.13.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$27.62 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$17.41 and a 1 year high of C$29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -52.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$270,331.00. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.