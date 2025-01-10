SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Approximately 929,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,720,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.00).

SDX Energy Trading Down 11.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.07. The stock has a market cap of £722,096.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.70.

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

