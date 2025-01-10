Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.94 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 76.50 ($0.94). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 77.70 ($0.96), with a volume of 2,123,828 shares traded.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -7,800.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.94.

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure alerts:

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70,000.00%.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.