Sidoti Csr Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Unifi Earnings

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Unifi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Unifi Stock Performance

NYSE UFI opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $109.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Unifi has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unifi

About Unifi

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Unifi by 5,775.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Unifi by 778.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unifi by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Unifi by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

