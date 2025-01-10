Sidoti Csr Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Unifi Earnings

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Unifi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Unifi Stock Performance
NYSE UFI opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $109.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Unifi has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.91.
About Unifi
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.
