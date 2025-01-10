Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPLGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 2.5 %

SMPL opened at $35.84 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 5,325 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $198,675.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,620.53. The trade was a 23.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scalzo sold 147,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $5,425,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,441.54. The trade was a 51.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,869 shares of company stock valued at $12,139,570 in the last 90 days. 9.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

