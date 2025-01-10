Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Upgraded at B. Riley

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Sky Harbour Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of Sky Harbour Group stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $792.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.80. Sky Harbour Group has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.52.

In other Sky Harbour Group news, Director Alexander Buffett Rozek bought 52,632 shares of Sky Harbour Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,004. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 82.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 44,596 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter worth $271,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

