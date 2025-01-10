Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) CEO Sells $11,928.86 in Stock

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $11,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,723.15. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $42.51. 451,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKWD shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

View Our Latest Report on SKWD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,296,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after purchasing an additional 34,286 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after purchasing an additional 158,679 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 77,354 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 874,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.