Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX) versus Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Financial Survey

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) and Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Arqit Quantum and Smead Value C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A Smead Value C N/A N/A -17.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Smead Value C shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Smead Value C shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arqit Quantum $293,000.00 1,050.25 -$54.58 million N/A N/A Smead Value C N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A

Smead Value C has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arqit Quantum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Arqit Quantum and Smead Value C, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arqit Quantum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smead Value C 0 0 0 0 0.00

Arqit Quantum currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.30%. Given Arqit Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arqit Quantum is more favorable than Smead Value C.

Volatility and Risk

Arqit Quantum has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smead Value C has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arqit Quantum beats Smead Value C on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc. provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Smead Value C

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

