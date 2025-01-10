Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Trading Down 9.5% – Time to Sell?

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.40 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.75). 1,615,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,183,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.60 ($0.83).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.17) target price on shares of Smiths News in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SNWS

Smiths News Trading Down 9.5 %

Smiths News Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.84. The company has a market capitalization of £145.10 million, a P/E ratio of 680.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.75. This represents a yield of 9.47%. Smiths News’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Insider Transactions at Smiths News

In other Smiths News news, insider Paul Baker sold 319,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.75), for a total value of £194,947.46 ($239,876.29). Also, insider Deborah Rabey acquired 20,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £13,017.69 ($16,017.83). Insiders have sold a total of 1,993,578 shares of company stock valued at $121,608,258 over the last 90 days. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Smiths News

(Get Free Report)

In 1792 we started delivering the nation’s newspapers. Today, we’re proud to be the UK’s largest wholesaler of newspapers and magazines, serving 24,000 retailers from superstores to corner shops.

Service and efficiency put us at the forefront of our industry and with 55% market share we are the leading player in one of the world’s fastest-moving supply chains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.