Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Down 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 1,246,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 313,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).
Sosandar Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.51. The stock has a market cap of £16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 2.28.
About Sosandar
Sosandar was launched in September 2016.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sosandar
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Walgreens Stock Poised for a Rebound: Why Analysts Are Bullish
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Unstoppable Yields: 3 Blue-Chip Stocks to Maximize Returns
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Domino’s Recent Dip a Recipe for Long-Term Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.