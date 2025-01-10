Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Down 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 1,246,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 313,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.51. The stock has a market cap of £16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Sosandar is a womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016.

