SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Private Client Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.49. 5,159,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,027. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $183.78 and a 1 year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

