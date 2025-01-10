SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.97 and last traded at $45.37, with a volume of 20591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

