SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPAB stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,465. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $26.34.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

