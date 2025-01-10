SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 366,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,326 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.88. 1,421,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

