SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,136,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $91,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,366,000. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 294,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,500. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

