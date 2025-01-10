SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 125.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.30. 8,746,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,137,717. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $55.26 and a one year high of $71.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

