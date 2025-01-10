ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 14,817 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,355,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,884. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49.

