ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,038,000 after buying an additional 4,585,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,000 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 908.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,825 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,576,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.20. 4,822,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128,192. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.