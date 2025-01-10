Stantec (NYSE:STN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.57 and last traded at $76.63, with a volume of 15976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.93.

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Stantec by 198.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 378,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after purchasing an additional 251,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,781,000 after purchasing an additional 46,267 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 73.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

