Steve Wadey Buys 37 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey acquired 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150.59 ($185.30).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 37 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.96 ($185.75).

On Monday, November 11th, Steve Wadey bought 32 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 465 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($183.09).

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

LON QQ traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 411 ($5.06). 1,189,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,555. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 292.20 ($3.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 491 ($6.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 424.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 448.45. The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,712.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 455 ($5.60) to GBX 535 ($6.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

