StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LGL opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. The LGL Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 9.90% of The LGL Group worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Featured Stories

