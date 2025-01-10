StockNews.com Upgrades Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) to “Buy”

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance
CBAN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 33,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.62. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Colony Bankcorp
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.