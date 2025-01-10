Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 324671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Several research firms have commented on GPCR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of -2.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

