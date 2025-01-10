Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.80. Studio City International shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.
Studio City International Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $532.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%.
Institutional Trading of Studio City International
About Studio City International
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.
