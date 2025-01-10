Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.80. Studio City International shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 14.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Free Report ) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Studio City International worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

