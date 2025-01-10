Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 51 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total value of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $331.18. 847,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.