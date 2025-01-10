Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

BATS MTUM traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $209.78. 943,283 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.40 and a 200-day moving average of $201.85.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

