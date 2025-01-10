Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $983,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 996,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after acquiring an additional 55,160 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.9% in the third quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 40,172 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS POCT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.71. 70,158 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

