Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 152,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DMBS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 813,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,108. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

