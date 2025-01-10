Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stake Raised by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,193,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,858,000 after buying an additional 342,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 517,179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,344,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69,145 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 266.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 447,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 546,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 103,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of SMFG stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

