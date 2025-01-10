Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) and Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pony AI and Super League Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pony AI alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pony AI 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pony AI presently has a consensus target price of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 37.63%. Super League Enterprise has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 242.94%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Pony AI.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pony AI $84.33 million 56.53 N/A N/A N/A Super League Enterprise $22.27 million 0.51 -$30.33 million ($5.61) -0.13

This table compares Pony AI and Super League Enterprise”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pony AI has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares Pony AI and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pony AI N/A N/A N/A Super League Enterprise -110.58% -401.11% -136.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pony AI beats Super League Enterprise on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pony AI

(Get Free Report)

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

About Super League Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.