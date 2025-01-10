SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) versus PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Head to Head Survey

PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PCM Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCM Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital -801.00% -7.28% -5.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PCM Fund and SuRo Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCM Fund $5.49 million 14.94 N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital -$33.35 million -4.02 $5.07 million ($1.89) -3.04

Risk and Volatility

SuRo Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PCM Fund.

PCM Fund has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of PCM Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of PCM Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PCM Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SuRo Capital pays out -5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PCM Fund and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCM Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00 SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.53%. Given SuRo Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than PCM Fund.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats PCM Fund on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCM Fund

(Get Free Report)

PCM Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental analysis with a focus on top down stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclay’s CMBS Investment Grade Index. PCM Fund Inc was formed on September 2, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

(Get Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.