Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading 5.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.51. 304,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,772,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $509.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.44 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Talos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 1,557.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,834,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after buying an additional 1,724,014 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,832,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,241 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $8,805,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after purchasing an additional 841,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

