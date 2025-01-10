TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.650-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4 billion-$15.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.65-3.15 EPS.

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

SNX traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,578. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average is $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $98.70 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $182,906.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,089.06. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $769,689.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,664.63. This trade represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,529. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

