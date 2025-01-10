Telomir Pharmaceuticals Announces Lifespan Restoration and Age Normalization in Preclinical Model of Progeria

On January 7, 2025, Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TELO), a prominent figure in age-reversal science, disclosed significant findings from a preclinical study focusing on progeria, an uncommon genetic disorder that causes accelerated aging. Progeria is known to result in health complications typically associated with aging, such as growth issues, joint stiffness, heart problems, and premature mortality, often occurring during the early teenage years.

The study involved nematodes (C. elegans) with a mutation in the wrn-1 gene, akin to a gene in humans associated with Werner Syndrome, a variation of Progeria. Nematodes with this mutation exhibited notably shortened lifespans compared to their normal counterparts. However, Telomir-1 demonstrated the capacity to restore their lifespans to levels approaching normalcy. These findings indicate that Telomir-1 potentially holds promise in addressing the cellular challenges underlying accelerated aging and its attendant health issues.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This Current Report on Form 8-K includes forward-looking statements within the purview of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are marked by future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “plans,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” and similar expressions. They are essentially predictions, and actual events or outcomes may materially vary from those envisaged in these forward-looking statements. It is advisable not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. In this report, such forward-looking statements pertain to the expected advantages to the Company arising from the disclosed preclinical study outcomes, the future trajectory of Telomir-1’s development and testing by the Company, and other forward-looking aspects linked to the Company’s delineated plans herein. Readers are cautioned that actual future results related to these matters may substantially and adversely diverge from the forward-looking statements in this report. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as circumstances evolve, except as mandated by securities laws.

The filing was signed by Erez Aminov, the Chief Executive Officer of Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., on January 7, 2025.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Telomir Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

