Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $82.14 million, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Territorial Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 786,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 146,541 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,726,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 944.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

