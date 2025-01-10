Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.15. 7,223,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,963. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $155.46 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.72. The company has a market capitalization of $173.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.05.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

