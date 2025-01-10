TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) CFO Sean A. Power Sells 11,337 Shares

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $343,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,313,443.28. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TG Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -287.67 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $36.84.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGTX
Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TG Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.