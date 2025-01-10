TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) CFO Sean A. Power Sells 11,337 Shares

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $343,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,313,443.28. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -287.67 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

